Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 75,994 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of AptarGroup worth $93,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

