Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,876 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $111,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.