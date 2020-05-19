Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,991 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of D. R. Horton worth $101,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

DHI opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $167,174. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

