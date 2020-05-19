Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.59% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $97,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

