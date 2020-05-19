Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,760 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 2.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 759,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,477,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,329,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,574,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 764,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

