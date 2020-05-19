Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $82.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

