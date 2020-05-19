Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

