Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. 400,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

