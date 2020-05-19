Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

