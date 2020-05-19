Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 37,226 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of BP by 80.1% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 17,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BP by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in BP by 10.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 129,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in BP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 14,218,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,351. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.81. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

