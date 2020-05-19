Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $6.90 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 2.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,738,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,206,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 116,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.