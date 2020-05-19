Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.18 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $21.18 million and $44.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004289 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,117,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.