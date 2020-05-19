Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazley to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 505.55 ($6.65).

BEZ opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.39. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

