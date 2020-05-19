Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,961.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.