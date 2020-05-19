Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Becton Dickinson and worth $255,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 26,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.77. 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,040. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

