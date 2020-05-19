BenjiRolls Trading Up 11.5% This Week (BENJI)

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, BenjiRolls has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. BenjiRolls has a total market cap of $1,982.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BenjiRolls coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BenjiRolls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00462370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003057 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BenjiRolls Profile

BenjiRolls (BENJI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. The official website for BenjiRolls is benjirolls.cf. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls.

BenjiRolls Coin Trading

BenjiRolls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BenjiRolls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BenjiRolls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.