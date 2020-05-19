Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

