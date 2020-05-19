BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 81,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,961.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

