Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.

BILI opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.10.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

