Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 188.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,106,000 after buying an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.20. 699,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $775,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,878 shares of company stock worth $20,047,408. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.