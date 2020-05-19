Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.62 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 8.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,653 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

