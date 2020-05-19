Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

