Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,716 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $738,697. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 5,837,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,305. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.