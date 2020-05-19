Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,493,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,441,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,882,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RETA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.