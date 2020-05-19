Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 686.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock worth $1,855,790. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $183.13. 379,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

