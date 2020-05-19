Bitcoin Classic Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $19,662.56 and $18,811.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00449800 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00129046 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015150 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007465 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007559 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.