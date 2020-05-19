Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 67.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $146,914.90 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00491594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00056389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000603 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

