BitRent Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One BitRent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRent has a market cap of $22,314.49 and $2.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitRent has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.80 or 0.03361158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031074 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

BitRent (RNTB) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent.

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

