BitWhite Price Reaches $0.0005 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BitFlip. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $19,882.33 and approximately $2,201.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026992 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

