Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

