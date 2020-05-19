Blakecoin Hits Market Cap of $11,807.82 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $11,807.82 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,782.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.02183589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.93 or 0.02544668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00462370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00685087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068400 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00491594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,649 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

