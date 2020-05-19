Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $478,058.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $478,058.00 and $242.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045897 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

