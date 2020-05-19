Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. 1,314,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,075. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

