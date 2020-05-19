Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 4,980 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

