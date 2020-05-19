bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.04% of bluebird bio worth $26,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.99) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

