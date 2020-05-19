BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.09 ($48.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €28.16 ($32.74) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.69.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

