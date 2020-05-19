Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$34.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$27.75 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

BEI.UN stock traded up C$1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 277,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,080. Also, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total transaction of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

