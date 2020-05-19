BOOM Hits Market Cap of $934,110.15 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market cap of $934,110.15 and $29,805.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.55 or 0.02065426 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00087644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00176418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.