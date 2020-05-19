BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 1,358,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after buying an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,321. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

