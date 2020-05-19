Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,579 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after acquiring an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

WU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,740. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

