Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average of $287.36. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

