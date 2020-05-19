Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,438,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 38,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.09. 956,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,710. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

