Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,697 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,417,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 72,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 1,807,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

