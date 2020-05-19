Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 5,161 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.