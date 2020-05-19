Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 8,041 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

