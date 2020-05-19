Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.05.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

