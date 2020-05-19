Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.78% of Brixmor Property Group worth $106,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

