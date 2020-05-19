Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). CryoPort posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

CryoPort stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 611,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.45 million, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.75. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 361,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.