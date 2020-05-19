Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Brown & Brown worth $99,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

