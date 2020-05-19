Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Bruker worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

